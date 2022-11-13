Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $67.25 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

