Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB opened at $21.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.

