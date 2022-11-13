Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 629 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

