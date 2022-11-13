Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

American International Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIG opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

