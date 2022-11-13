Foster & Motley Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,186,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

