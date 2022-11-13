Foster & Motley Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,186,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.