Foster & Motley Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

