Foster & Motley Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

