Foster & Motley Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

