Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $200,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 18.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $576,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

CI stock opened at $303.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

