Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $249,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 784.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

