Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $313,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 61,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.