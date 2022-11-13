Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $437,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

