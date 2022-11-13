Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

