Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

