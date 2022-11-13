Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,326 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDCE opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

