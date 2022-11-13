Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 23,065 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,468 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

