Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 28,570 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

