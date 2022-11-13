Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.