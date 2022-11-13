Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 685 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $8,651,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.