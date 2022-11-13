Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 150.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1,926.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

