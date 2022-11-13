Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

