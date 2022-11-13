Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 169,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,241,333.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,241,333.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,265,461 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

