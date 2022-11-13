Freeport-McMoRan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 105,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 70,881 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 366,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,234,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.