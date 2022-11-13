FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FREYR Battery Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of FREY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
