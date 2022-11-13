FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

