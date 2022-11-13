FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.