FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Issued By DA Davidson

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 73,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 266,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 250,172 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $278,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasTec by 32.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 609.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

