FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.40). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($8.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 89.51% and a negative net margin of 228.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

