FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kaleyra, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kaleyra’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $67,225.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $67,225.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

