FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By Oppenheimer

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

MannKind Trading Up 3.1 %

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.