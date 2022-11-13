FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

