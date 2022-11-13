FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.19). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($5.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Allakos Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

ALLK stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,629,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 564,531 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allakos

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

