FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reduced by Analyst

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $417.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

