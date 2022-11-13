FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut by HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 271.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $91,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

