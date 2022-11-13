FY2022 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reduced by Wedbush

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.63) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.18). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.97 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $880.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

