FY2022 EPS Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 713.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

