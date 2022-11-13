FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Berkeley Lights’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $3.58 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

