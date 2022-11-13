FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.27. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.37.

NYSE FRC opened at $129.11 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.