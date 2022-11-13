FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Net Lease, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Global Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

GNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

