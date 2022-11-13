FY2022 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $435,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,609,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.