FY2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $44.94 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

