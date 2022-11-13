FY2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 49,287 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,890,598 shares worth $2,861,179. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 194.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 98.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

