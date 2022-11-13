FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered by Analyst

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Novavax by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 606,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 382,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.