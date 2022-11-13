FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

NASDAQ METC opened at $10.72 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $472.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

