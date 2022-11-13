FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($8.77). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.61 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after buying an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $17,419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 422,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

