FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Manitowoc Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.