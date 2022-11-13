G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Shares Up 7.8%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 154,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,585,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

