General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $228.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

