Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.3 %

GPC stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.