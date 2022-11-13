Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

